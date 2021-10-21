WORLD
1 MIN READ
Libya Conference Seeks Support Ahead of December Elections
Libya’s rival powers have come together in Tripoli this week to try to stabilise the country. The conference comes 10 years after the death Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. Without co-operation, the much anticipated elections scheduled for December are unlikely to happen. At this year's UN General Assembly, the head of Libya's Presidency Council Mohammed al Menfi said the country is at a critical juncture and warned if elections weren't held soon, there would be further chaos and conflict. Guests: Salah Elbakkoush Former Adviser to Libya's High Council of State Guma El Gamaty Head of Libya's Taghyeer Party Tim Eaton Chatham House Senior Middle East and North Africa Fellow
Libya Conference Seeks Support Ahead of December Elections
October 21, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us