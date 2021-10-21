Biz in 60: Bitcoin boom, Turkey rate cut, Cashing in on cloud | Money Talks

Bitcoin surges past $66,000, new all-time high Bitcoin has reached a fresh all-time high, surging past 66-thousand dollars. That's as investors backed the launch of a bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund in the US. The Proshares Bitcoin ETF has topped a-billion dollars in assets since its first day of trading on Tuesday. The world's leading digital token was worth below 30-thousand dollars in July. Turkey central bank cuts benchmark rate to 16% Turkey's central bank has cut interest rates by 200 basis points from 18 to 16-percent - a far deeper cut than was expected by the markets. That follows a reduction of 100-basis points at the previous policy meeting last month. The bank says it expects consumer inflation to ease to around 14-percent by the end of the year, from 19.6-percent in September. SAP's Q3 cloud revenue up 20% to $2.8B And German software firm, SAP, says its cloud revenue surged 20-percent to 2.8-billion dollars in the third quarter. The company says its data storage business now accounts for more than a-third of its total revenue, as it aims to compete with rivals Salesforce and Oracle. It's now raised its full-year forecast for the third time this year, expecting cloud revenue to increase as much as 19-percent. #Bitcoin #InterestRates #Turkey #SAP #CloudComputing