BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Warning: Black Swan event could wipe out your investments!
The warnings are growing louder. Another world-shaking "Black Swan" event may be on its way - and it could affect us all. Something like the collapse of Lehman Brothers and the financial crisis that followed causing great destruction. But what is a Black Swan event and what form will it take this time? Could it be it be hyperinflation, rising interest rates, food shortages - or perhaps China's property market? China’s second biggest property developer, Evergrande is on the brink of collapse, owing Chinese and Foreign creditors $305 billion. It came into further trouble when the Chinese government introduced its new, stricter, borrowing regulations last year called “three-red-line” policy which was meant to help make housing more affordable. And Evergrande is not the only one facing a debt crisis. What are your predictions?
Warning: Black Swan event could wipe out your investments!
October 21, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us