October 21, 2021
WORLD
What are the roots causes of the divisions among Sudan's protesters?
As thousands of people take to the streets across many Sudanese cities demanding a fully civilian government, tensions between the civilian and military components of the transitional government continue. Jok Madut Jok from The Sudd Institute explains what the divisions are about and what they mean for Sudan's transition to civilian rule. #Sudan #protesters
