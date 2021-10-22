October 22, 2021
Belarus accused of using migration as a weapon
Some EU countries have accused Belarus of taking revenge for EU sanctions by allowing countries such as Afghanistan and Syria visa-free travel so that migrants can try to cross into the EU. Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nauseda urged the bloc to swiftly adopt changes to defend itself from the Belarusian regime. Francesco Rizzuto from Liverpool Hope University weighs in. #Belarus #EU # migrants
