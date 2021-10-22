BIZTECH
Last-minute Evergrande bond payment lifts Asian markets | Money Talks
Asian markets have rallied on news that China Evergrande narrowly avoided defaulting on its debt thanks to a last-minute payment. State media says the property giant wired the 83-and-a-half million dollars in interest owed to creditors. It was due last month, but the company was given a 30-day grace period, which was set to expire this weekend. Evergrande shares surged more than 4 percent, helping Hong Kong's broader Hang Seng index rise 4-tenths of a percent. Japanese and South Korean indices are also in green. Investors got an added boost from Beijing, which hinted it may start easing its crackdown on the e-commerce industry. One of the main targets of China's year-long campaign has been tech conglomerate Alibaba. Owned by billionaire Jack Ma, the company runs payments giant Alipay. Its shares rose more than 6 percent, while rival Tencent, which owns the multi-purpose Chinese app We-Chat, climbed 2 percent. For more, we spoke to Victoria Scholar. She's the head of investment at Interactive Investor in London. #AsianMarkets #BondPayments #Debt #ChinaEvergrande
October 22, 2021
