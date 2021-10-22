Can Turkey’s Purchase of F-16 Jets Help Ease Tensions With the US?

Relations between the United States and Turkey have been fraught for years. Things worsened back in 2019 when the US removed Turkey from its F-35 fighter jets programme in response to Ankara's purchase of the Russian-made S-400 missile defence system. Recently, there have been signs that both the US and Turkey are engaged in active consultation to resolve the dispute. One possibility could be Turkey purchasing F-16s in return for the investment it made into the F-35s. So, can the two NATO allies get past this hurdle? Guests: Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador Ugur Yasin Asal Associate Professor at Istanbul Commerce University