WORLD
1 MIN READ
Can Turkey’s Purchase of F-16 Jets Help Ease Tensions With the US?
Relations between the United States and Turkey have been fraught for years. Things worsened back in 2019 when the US removed Turkey from its F-35 fighter jets programme in response to Ankara's purchase of the Russian-made S-400 missile defence system. Recently, there have been signs that both the US and Turkey are engaged in active consultation to resolve the dispute. One possibility could be Turkey purchasing F-16s in return for the investment it made into the F-35s. So, can the two NATO allies get past this hurdle? Guests: Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador Ugur Yasin Asal Associate Professor at Istanbul Commerce University
Can Turkey’s Purchase of F-16 Jets Help Ease Tensions With the US?
October 22, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us