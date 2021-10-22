Turkey to Increase Its Footprint in West Africa Through Trade Deals

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has recently concluded his four-day visit to three West African countries: Angola, Togo and Nigeria. Turkey aims to play a contributing role in the economic and social development of the region and continent. And President Erdogan's signing of a series of deals in the areas of trade, energy and defence is a sign of Turkey looking to build stronger bilateral relations in the region. Guests: Emel Eyrice Author and Political Analyst Ovigwe Eguegu African Affairs Analyst