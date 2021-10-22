COVID-19 Cases Surge in Europe, WHO Sets New Global Distribution Programme

COVID -19 cases are increasing in Europe for a third consecutive week, becoming the only region where numbers are climbing. With a seven percent rise in new cases last week, officials are warning of a renewed health crisis due to hospitalisations and deaths. Also, according to Our World in Data, more than half of the world’s population has yet to receive a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 240 million doses remain unused in the West. For the first time, the World Health Organization said its COVAX distribution programme would only distribute shots to countries with the lowest level of coverage. Guests: Dr Margaret Harris WHO Spokesperson Dr Eric Feigl-Ding Epidemiologist and Health Economist Oksana Pyzik Senior Teaching Fellow at the UCL School of Pharmacy Nicholas Bayless Chief Technology Officer at Centivax