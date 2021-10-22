October 22, 2021
Turkic Council Media Forum aims to boost cooperation among Turkic world
The Turkic Council Media Forum entitled “Deep-rooted Past, Strong Future” is being held in Istanbul to strengthen cooperation between Turkic nations. The three-day event was organised by Turkey’s Presidential Communications Directorate to promote media relations and boost the fight against disinformation. #TurkicCouncil #TurkicUnity #Turkey
