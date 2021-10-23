How was an Algerian massacre in France covered up?

On 17 October 1961, tens of thousands of Algerians took to the streets of Paris to demand the independence of their homeland from French colonial rule. But the peaceful protests were met with gunfire by French police. Estimates put the death toll between one and three hundred. Why did it take so long for France to recognise the massacre? #AlgerianMassacre #France #Colonialism