October 22, 2021
Thousands of refugees and migrants plead for Libya evacuation
Thousands of refugees and migrants have been protesting for three weeks outside a United Nations facility in the Libyan capital Tripoli. They have been demanding evacuation from the embattled country. The protests come after the UN refugee agency suspended work in Tripoli. Sami Hamdi from the The International Interest weighs in. #IOM #Libya #refugees
