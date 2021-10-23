Actor Alec Baldwin questioned by police after the fatal set shooting

The Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin says his heart is broken after he mistakenly shot dead a cinematographer on the set of his new film, Rust. Baldwin shot Halyna Hutchins, and the film's director with a prop gun he was told was safe. He's co-operating fully with a police investigation and has not been charged. Sally Ayhan reports. #AlecBaldwin #MovieSet #Shooting