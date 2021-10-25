BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Bitcoin surges past 66,000 dollar mark after ETF listing | Money Talks
Bitcoin has reached a fresh all-time high, surging past 66-thousand dollars. That's as investors backed the launch of a bitcoing-linked exchange-traded fund in the U-S. The Proshares Bitcoin E-T-F has topped a billion dollars in assets since its first day of trading on Tuesday. The world's leading digital token was worth below 30-thousand dollars in July. We spoke to cryptocurrency analyst, Daniele Bianchi, he is a Professor in Finance at the School of Economics and Finance, Queen Mary University of London. #Bitcoin #cryptocurrency #TheProsharesBitcoinETF
Bitcoin surges past 66,000 dollar mark after ETF listing | Money Talks
October 25, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us