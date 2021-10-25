October 25, 2021
BIZTECH
International investors chart the way for the future of e-commerce | Money Talks
Organised by WORLDEF, the 7th "World E-Commerce Forum" provides an international vision to the shareholders of the e-commerce ecosystem. Industry leaders from different countries will be coming together to discuss important issues regarding e-commerce and trying to find solutions to problems. Mobin Nasir has more. #WorldECommerceForum #Turkey #WORLDEF
