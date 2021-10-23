WORLD
Mass protests held in Sudan against prospect of military rule
Tens of thousands of people rallied on Friday in support of Sudan's civilian government, which has been under pressure from the powerful military leadership. That's after last month, when an attempted coup was followed by days of pro-military demonstrations. People were demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdock and his cabinet. It's been described as Sudan's biggest crisis since formal military rule ended in 2019. Shoaib Hasan reports. #SudanProtests #MilitaryRule
