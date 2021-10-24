WORLD
1 MIN READ
Actor Alec Baldwin questioned by police after the fatal shooting
New information has come to light about the shooting of Halyna Hutchins, by actor Alec Baldwin, on set of the film Rust. Crew members had complained about poor working conditions, including lax #safety protocols. There are also questions about whether the person responsible for the prop guns had enough experience. Sally Ayhan has this update. #HalynaHutchins
Actor Alec Baldwin questioned by police after the fatal shooting
October 24, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us