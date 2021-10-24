October 24, 2021
Actor Alec Baldwin questioned by police after the fatal shooting
New information has come to light about the shooting of Halyna Hutchins, by actor Alec Baldwin, on set of the film Rust. Crew members had complained about poor working conditions, including lax #safety protocols. There are also questions about whether the person responsible for the prop guns had enough experience. Sally Ayhan has this update. #HalynaHutchins
