October 25, 2021
Endangered leaopards reappear in Islamabad's Margala Hills
Leopards were once widespread across the whole of Pakistan, but poaching, habitat loss, and the climate crisis have driven them almost to extinction in recent years. For that reason, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board has been pleasantly surprised to discover a healthy population of the big cats in the Margalla Hills. Sena Saylan has more.
