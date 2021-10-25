BIZTECH
Evergrande averts crisis last-minute bond payment | Money Talks
State media say debt-ridden China Evergrande has paid off an 83.5 million dollar bond coupon… one day before a grace period was due to end after the firm had missed the original payment date. The news boosted investor sentiment in stocks across the Chinese property sectors, which has been pummeled in recent weeks by escalating stories of debt-piles. Analysts say the worst is far from over as Evergrande still owes billions more dollars of debt, and Chinese regulators say they'll maintain strict curbs on the property sector. China’s central bank says the situation is under control and the risk of contagion is minimal. #Evergrande #debt #bondpayment
October 25, 2021
