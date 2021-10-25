October 25, 2021
WORLD
Israel labels six Palestinian human rights groups as ‘terrorists’
The Palestinian foreign ministry has condemned a move by the Israeli government describing six Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organisations. The groups were accused of having links to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Khaled Elgindy, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute weighs in. #Israel #Palestine #NGOs
