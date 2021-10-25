BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Evergrande shares rally as firm promises shift to electric vehicles | Money Talks
China Evergrande says it's changing lanes and making its car-manufacturing business the primary focus of the next 10 years. The company is one of China's biggest home and office builders, but has more than $300B in liabilities - roughly the same amount as its assets. Its subsidiary China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group has never sold any cars, and last month said it needed to offload assets or get new investors to make salary payments and cover other expenses. But its shares still rose as much as 17% on the news. AvaTrade’s Chief Market Analyst Naeem Aslam gave us his thoughts on Evergrande’s new venture.. #Evergrande #VehicleManufacturing #Property #China
Evergrande shares rally as firm promises shift to electric vehicles | Money Talks
October 25, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us