October 25, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Sudanese PM, cabinet members detained by joint military force
Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has been arrested and taken to an undisclosed location by the military. Several members of Hamdok's cabinet are also being held. Political parties have since called for civil disobedience against the military takeover. Jonas Horne from the International Crisis Group weighs in. #Sudan #coup #Hamdok
