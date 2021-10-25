October 25, 2021
Colombia captures country's most wanted drug trafficker Usuga
Colombian security forces have captured the country's most wanted drug lord, Dairo Antonio Usuga. He is the leader of the Gulf Clan and has been described as the world’s most dangerous drug trafficker. He will now be sent to America to face charges there. Latinform director, Colin Harding explains the significance of this arrest. #Colombia #Usuga #druglord
