US says it will not interfere with Turkey's sovereignty

The US embassy in Turkey has released a statement saying it will abide by the Vienna Convention's Article 41. This after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to expel the envoys of 10 countries who had shown support to Osman Kavala. Taha Arvas, adjunct professor of finance from Bogazici University weighs in. #USembassy #Turkey #Kavala