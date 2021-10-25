October 25, 2021
US embassy in Ankara says it abides by Vienna Convention amid Kavala row
The US embassy in Turkey has stepped back and announced it will abide by Article 41 of the Vienna Convention, which outlines compliance with host laws, in response to President Erdogan’s order to declare 10 countries persona non grata. Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza weighs in. #Kavala #USembassy #ViennaConvention
