Will Europe give more vaccines to Africa?
With many countries crowing about their high Covid vaccination rates, take a moment to consider this - Africa has used 80 per cent of the vaccines it has, yet only five percent of Africans have been fully inoculated. Which means quite simply Africa just isn’t getting enough doses. Who’s to blame? Well big pharmaceutical companies are reluctant to allow others to make vaccines using their know-how - reluctant to waive the rights they have under patent protection. Can that be changed? And by the way, big pharma is not alone! Guests: ​​Fatima Hassan Founder of Health Justice Initiative  Kathleen Van Brempt Member of the European Parliament  Luke McDonagh Assistant Professor of Law London School of Economics
Will Europe give more vaccines to Africa?
November 3, 2021
