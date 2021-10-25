US embassy in Ankara pledges to maintain compliance with article 41 amid Kavala row

US embassy in Turkey has released a statement saying it will abide by Article 41 of the Vienna Convention. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had threatened to expel the envoys of 10 countries who had shown support to Osman Kavala. Former assistant US secretary of state Mark Kimmitt weighs in. #ViennaConvention #Turkey #PersonaNonGrata