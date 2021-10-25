October 25, 2021
Activists glue their hands during protest, get arrested along with others in London
Climate activists in UK were arrested by police after halting the morning rush-hour in London by gluing their hands to the road, blocking Wormwood Street and Bishopsgate. The police dissolved the glue on protesters’ hands and made several arrests. #ClimateChange #ClimateActivists #LondonProtest
