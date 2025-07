Will the US refund $1.4B Turkey paid for F-35s?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the US proposed the sale of F-16 fighter jets as compensation for Turkey's $1.4 billion payment for F-35s. So, is the US trying to strong-arm Turkey into a deal to buy an older and less effective US fighter jet by holding onto the $1.4 billion? #US-Turkey