October 26, 2021
Western envoys announce compliance with Vienna Convention over Kavala row
The 10 Western embassies in Turkey have said they abide by a diplomatic convention not to interfere in a host country’s internal affairs, amid an international row over the arrest of Turkish businessman Osman Kavals. Mark Meirowitz from State University of New York Maritime College has more. #Kavalarow #ViennaConvention #US
