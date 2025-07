The Rise of K-Art

With K-pop, K-cinema, K-drama, and more, the Korean Wave keeps growing. And now K-art might become the latest trend. With Frieze preparing for a new Seoul fair, there are talks that the city could top Hong Kong as the new art capital of Asia. Zeynep Gokce has more. Soo Choi, Founder of P21 Gallery in Seoul 02:23 #KoreanArt #Art #Korea