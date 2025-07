Turkish President Erdogan pays one-day visit to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has inaugurated a newly constructed airport in Fuzuli, a city liberated from Armenian occupation last year. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev jointly attended the opening ceremony of the airport on Tuesday. Azerbaijani MP Nigar Arpadarai has more. #Erdogan #Azerbaijan #Aliyev