Afghanistan on the Brink of Becoming the World's Worst Humanitarian Crisis
Millions of people risk starvation as poverty continues to plague Afghanistan. The United Nations has warned that unless the international community acts quickly, the situation in the country will spiral out of control. Will the world powers step up and come to the aid of Afghans with the Taliban in charge? Guests: Soraya Lennie Reporter in Kabul Richard Trenchard Afghanistan Director for the UN Food and Agriculture Organization Linda Tom UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Spokesperson Rahela Sidiqi Founder and Director of the Farkhunda Trust
Afghanistan on the Brink of Becoming the World's Worst Humanitarian Crisis
October 26, 2021
