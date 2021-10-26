WORLD
1 MIN READ
US and Several Western Countries Agree to Abide By Vienna Convention
Tensions between Turkey and many of its NATO allies ensued after ambassadors from 10 countries called for the release of Osman Kavala who has been jailed for his alleged role in the 2013 Gezi protests and the 2016 failed coup. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the ambassadors to be expelled for interfering in the country’s internal affairs in violation of article 41 of the Vienna Convention. The embassies involved have since reiterated their commitment to the protocol. Although tensions have defused, Ankara says it will not refrain from taking further action in defence of the country’s sovereignty. Guests: Murat Aslan Researcher at SETA Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst
US and Several Western Countries Agree to Abide By Vienna Convention
October 26, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us