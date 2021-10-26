October 26, 2021
WORLD
Turkey to Enhance Its Business Relationship With African Countries
Turkey is looking to double its 25 billion dollar bilateral trade within Africa in the next five years. The Africa-Turkey Economic Forum, which was just held in Istanbul, is expected to help reach that goal. Guests: Federico Donelli Researcher at University of Genoa Otunba Dele Oye President of Nigerian-Turkish Business Council
