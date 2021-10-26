Streets of Catania get flooded as cyclonic storm hits southern Italy

The island of Sicily is heavily flooded as cyclonic storm hits southern Italy, causing at least two deaths, according to reports. The Italian weather site “Ilmeteo” says that the storm is expected to peak between Thursday and Friday, and this part of the Island is hit by a rare tropical-like cyclone known as “medicane,” and the sea is 8 degrees Celsius warmer than the average for this time of year. #Storm #TropicalStorm #Cyclone