Tesla speeds past traditional car manufacturers with $1T valuation | Money Talks

Tesla has become the highest valued car company in history. The electric vehicle maker has broken the 1-trillion dollar valuation barrier after a lucrative order was placed by a global hire car giant. The company was created just 18 years ago, but has already become an industry leader.. making its founder Elon Musk a very rich man. #Tesla #ElectricCars #ElonMusk