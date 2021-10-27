WORLD
1 MIN READ
How difficult will it be to get Sudan’s democratic transition back on track?
The Sudanese military detained civilian members of the ruling body in an apparent coup on Monday. But the leading general has insisted that democratic elections will still be held in 2023. Researcher and political analyst Jihad Mashamoun talks to TRT World about what it will take to get the transitional process back on track. #sudan #coup #Hamdok
October 27, 2021
