BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Microsoft, Google profits surge on cloud computing, ad sales | Money Talks
Silicon Valley is on track to a banner year as tech profits surge, extending a strong run that began with the pandemic. Google parent Alphabet says earnings rose to almost 19 billion dollars in the third quarter, the highest on record. Microsoft profits also grew 48 percent to more than 20 billion dollars, beating expectations. Their combined revenues were up by a third to more than 110-billion dollars. Both companies got a boost from their cloud-computing businesses, as more people worked from home, and with some schools still doing remote-learning. The two are also selling more ads as audiences move toward digital media. Google is the world's biggest seller of advertising space, and saw a 41-percent jump in sales. Social media firm Twitter also reported strong growth in ad revenues. That's despite tougher privacy rules by i-Phone maker Apple, which companies like Facebook and Snapchat have blamed for slowing growth. #SiliconValley #Facebook #Google #TechStocks
Microsoft, Google profits surge on cloud computing, ad sales | Money Talks
October 27, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us