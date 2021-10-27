October 27, 2021
EU energy ministers fail to reach agreement after talks on price spikes
EU energy ministers have held an emergency meeting in Luxembourg on how to respond to steep increases in the price of fuel, gas and electricity across the bloc. Opinions are divided on what to do about the EU energy market and how best to protect consumers whose energy bills are skyrocketing. Sharon George from Keele University weighs in. #EU #energyprices #EUministers
