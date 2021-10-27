WORLD
1 MIN READ
What's in store for Brazil's Bolsonaro as he heads to court over pandemic charges?
A Brazilian senate investigative committee has approved calls for the President, Jair Bolsonaro to be indicted for nine crimes related to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The vote comes after an intense six-month inquiry, which has revealed scandals and corruption inside Brazil's government. Anthony Pereira from King's College London explains. #Bolsonaro #Covid #Brazil
October 27, 2021
