Is Iran Looking to Play a Prominent Role in Afghanistan?

Iran has hosted a conference with Afghanistan's neighbours to discuss the situation in the country. The foreign ministers of China, Russia, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan attended the gathering in Tehran. Is this conference a part of Iran's strategy for influence across Central Asia and the Middle East? Guests: Mohammad Marandi Political Analyst and Professor at Tehran University Borzou Daragahi International Correspondent for The Independent Adam Weinstein Research Fellow at the Quincy Institute