ILO: Job market recovery uneven due to vaccine distribution | Money Talks

People in low- and middle-income countries are struggling to get back to work. Their efforts to recover from the pandemic have stalled because they don't have enough vaccines. That's according to a new report by the International Labour Organization. The UN agency says job market conditions have steadily improved in rich countries. But the recovery in the rest of the world has been slower than expected, with working hours likely to remain well below pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year. Let's get more on this now with Dorothea Schmidt-Klau in Geneva. She's a senior economist at the International Labour Organization and co-author of the agency's latest report. #InternationalLabourOrganization #EmploymentReport #Pandemic #WorkingHours