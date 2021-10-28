Voting rights advocates sue Texas over new district maps

Voting rights advocates file lawsuit against Texas over the newly redrawn district maps for diluting the numbers of people of colour in the red state, claiming that most of the population’s growth over the past decade was driven by people of colour. CEO of Voto Latino Maria Teresa Kumar said that the new maps don’t reflect the diversity in America, and they will work their complaints in courts to protect a fair representation of Texans.