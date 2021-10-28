October 28, 2021
Samsung warns of slowdown as profits hit three-year high
South Korean tech giant Samsung has reported its highest profit in three years as sales were boosted by demand for its expensive foldable phones. The world's biggest maker of smart phones says third quarter earnings rose 31% to more than $10 billion. Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor explains. #Samsung #chipcrunch #profit
