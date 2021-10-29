October 29, 2021
Ataturk Cultural Centre grand opening event starts in Istanbul
Ataturk Cultural Centre (AKM), a landmark of Istanbul, is set to open after reconstruction with a five-day opening ceremony on the 98th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey. Although it will mainly serve as a new opera house, it will also have an art gallery, cinema, restaurant, cafe, music platform, library, design shop and a multi-purpose hall.
