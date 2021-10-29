October 29, 2021
More than 1M children orphaned by decades of war, poverty
The United Nations Children's Fund says Afghanistan is 'one of the worst places on earth to be a child'. It's estimated more than one million children have been orphaned by decades of war and poverty. And with foreign aid largely-suspended, the future of some of the country's most vulnerable young people is growing even more uncertain. Soraya Lennie reports from Kabul.
