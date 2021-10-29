October 29, 2021
BIZTECH
Facebook Inc changes name to 'Meta' amid scandals and criticism
Facebook and its apps serve more than 3 point 5 billion people worldwide, and generate more than 86 billion dollars in annual revenue. But after being accused of spreading misinformation and ignoring safety and privacy concerns, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new name for the social media giant. TRT World's Martin Markovits reports.
