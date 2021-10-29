October 29, 2021
Workers march against vaccine mandate in New York City
Last week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio mandated that all police officers, firefighters, and other municipal workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by this Monday or be placed on unpaid leave. The mandate order is opposed by most of the Unions representing city workers who say it should be a 'choice' not a mandate. Correspondent Frank Ucciardo has the latest.
