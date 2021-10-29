WORLD
1 MIN READ
Where's Iraq Headed Post-election?
Iraq held its parliamentary elections earlier this month which saw record low turnout. The biggest beneficiary following the polls turned out to be the firebrand nationalist and anti-Iranian cleric Muqtada al Sadr. Now that the stage is set for Iraqi to form a coalition government, will it be able to win support from the millions of Iraqis who chose not to take part in the polls? Guests: Ahmed Rushdi President of the House of Iraqi Expertise Foundation Ahmet Keser Associate Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University
October 29, 2021
